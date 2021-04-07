Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Shilpa Shetty reveals secret yoga tips to manage stress

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty recently shared another yoga inspired tip to curb stress, strengthen the core and fix stability issues within the body with a targeted core exercise.

The movement in question is a low intensity stretch that requires the person to enter a cradle like position where only their tailbone and lower back are touching the ground. Its only requirement is to maintain balance and remain steady during the balancing act.

The star showed off the correct posture in an Instagram post and listed its many benefits in a caption that read, "For almost a year now, in some or the other way, we've all been in rough waters. For me, the best way to beat the stress is to occasionally draw out the ‘boat' pose or the Naukasana. It can row you out of many issues that your body maybe undergoing.”

She even listed its myriad of positive effects by writing, "It helps strengthen the core & hip flexors. It also strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints & legs. It stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion, while improving the steadiness of the body. Tag a friend who you think should try the Naukasana today.”

