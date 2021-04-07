Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19

Turkish actress Gülçin Santırcıoğlu is mourning the death of fellow actor Luran Ahmeti.



According to Turkish media, Ahmeti, an Albanian origin actor who appeared on may Turkish films and dramas, died of coronavirus.

Gülçin, who plays the role of Colpan Hatun, the treacherous wife of Ural Bey, in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", was left devastated by the news of Luran Ahmeti's death.



Taking to Instagram , the actress shared a picture of the deceased and wrote, "It can't be real .. ahhhh ... i got hurt."