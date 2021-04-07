Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Turkish actress Gülçin Santırcıoğlu is mourning the death of fellow actor Luran Ahmeti.

According to Turkish media, Ahmeti, an Albanian origin actor who appeared on may Turkish films and dramas, died of coronavirus.

 Gülçin, who plays the role of Colpan Hatun, the treacherous wife of Ural Bey, in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", was left devastated by the news of  Luran Ahmeti's death.

Taking to Instagram , the actress shared a picture of the deceased and wrote, "It can't be real .. ahhhh ... i got hurt."

More From Entertainment:

DC Comics boss denies turning down Regé-Jean Page for Krypton role over race

DC Comics boss denies turning down Regé-Jean Page for Krypton role over race
'Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress joins Instagram

'Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress joins Instagram

Sofia Richie sparks romance rumours with music executive Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie sparks romance rumours with music executive Elliot Grainge
Keke Palmer says she was 'misunderstood' as a child actor

Keke Palmer says she was 'misunderstood' as a child actor

Ariana Grande’s ‘secret’ Justin Bieber collaboration unearthed

Ariana Grande’s ‘secret’ Justin Bieber collaboration unearthed
Ellen DeGeneres’ attitude unearthed: ‘She isn’t what she seems’

Ellen DeGeneres’ attitude unearthed: ‘She isn’t what she seems’
‘Gilmore Girls’ age-old debate settled by Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia

‘Gilmore Girls’ age-old debate settled by Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia
Why Princess Diana once broke a glass bottle on Prince Charles’s head

Why Princess Diana once broke a glass bottle on Prince Charles’s head
Piers Morgan dishes on Meghan Markle's first impression before ghosting claims

Piers Morgan dishes on Meghan Markle's first impression before ghosting claims

Kehlani credits successful career on being straight passing

Kehlani credits successful career on being straight passing

Angelina Jolie fights wildfires for ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

Angelina Jolie fights wildfires for ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’
Meghan Markle’s feud with Kate, William began with Nottingham Cottage

Meghan Markle’s feud with Kate, William began with Nottingham Cottage

Latest

view all