Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo

Prince William has reportedly ended his friendship with a journalist who has been leaning in favour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A royal insider told the Daily Mail that the Duke of Cambridge has cut off Tom Bradby who has let William down.

"The friendship between William and Tom is very much over. The Duke feels let down by Bradby and the way he's acted over the past few months. William is a sensitive soul and believes it's in times of crisis when you find out who your true friends are. It would be fair to say Bradby hasn't been one of them," the source said.

The source added that the Duke would continue his professional relationship but will no longer let it be more than that.

"The Duke will, of course, remain cordial and professional in his relations with senior media figures, but that special relationship he once had with Bradby is no more.

"William no longer sees him as a friend."

"Some staff at the Palaces are even angrier about Bradby and the tone of his reporting at ITV News, which they consider to be pro-Harry and Meghan.

"It's well-known Bradby personally communicates with Harry on a regular basis and that is pretty obvious to royal aides who know how things work.

"But it's been very difficult to accept given the long history between Bradby and William," the source said.