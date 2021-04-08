Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Jennifer Aniston gave a sweet surprise to her Friends co-star Paul Rudd on his 52nd birthday Tuesday.

The charming actress took to her Instagram story and shared her special tribute to Paul on his auspicious day as she uploaded a stunning snap of herself with him and wrote a hilarious caption: 'You Don't age. 

The 'Friends' alum penned : "Happy birthday #PaulRudd, You don't age, which is weird - but we celebrate you anyway". She also added three red heart emojis in the end.

Rudd turned 52 on Tuesday (April 6) and some of his close friends just can't get over how young he looks.

The 'Ant-Man' star was quite happy to receive sweet birthday tributes from Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo. They poked fun at Rudd's suspiciously graceful aging.

The 53-year-old Avengers actorwrote: "Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth?"

Jennifer Aniston wrote over the photos: 'I love you!!!'. She also posted a blooper of the two in the 2012 film Wanderlust. The pair starred in the 1998 film The Object of My Affection and co-starred in Friends together.

