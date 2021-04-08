Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd tops 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

The Weeknd has received a whopping eight nominations for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Megan The Stallion and Roddy Ricch following the Canadian hitmaker with seven nods each.

The nominees for the music awards were announced on April 7.

The Weeknd bagged Song of the Year nomination for his “Blinding Lights” just weeks after the 63rd Grammy Awards cold-shouldered him. 

The track competes DaBaby and Ricch’s collaboration for “Rockstar,” Post Malone’s “Circles” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.”

Megan Thee Stallion got nominations for Female Artist of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year. She also won Hip Hop Song of the Year nomination for “Savage (Remix),” - her No. 1 Beyoncé-assisted single. 

Megan Thee Stallion's “WAP,” a controversial No. 1 single with Cardi B collab, won nomination for Best Music Video, Favorite Music Video Choreography and TikTok Bop of the Year.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be telecast live from Los Angeles on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, according to an announcement by the award show organisers. 

More From Entertainment:

Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'

Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'
Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'

Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'
Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname

Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname
Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter

Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter
Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him

Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him
Bella Hadid wows fans with exceptionally classic flip: Watch

Bella Hadid wows fans with exceptionally classic flip: Watch
Zendaya-starrer Euphoria all set to be renewed for season 2

Zendaya-starrer Euphoria all set to be renewed for season 2
Spider-Man: No Way Home teases the

Spider-Man: No Way Home teases the "tallest" Avenger
Is Eminem daughter a Justin Bieber fan?

Is Eminem daughter a Justin Bieber fan?
'Men in Black' and 'Ghostbusters' to star in Sony's Thai theme park

'Men in Black' and 'Ghostbusters' to star in Sony's Thai theme park
After attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan takes aim at Khloe Kardashian

After attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan takes aim at Khloe Kardashian
Demi Lovato says DMX's overdose left her feeling survivors guilt

Demi Lovato says DMX's overdose left her feeling survivors guilt

Latest

view all