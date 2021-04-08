The Weeknd tops 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

The Weeknd has received a whopping eight nominations for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Megan The Stallion and Roddy Ricch following the Canadian hitmaker with seven nods each.



The nominees for the music awards were announced on April 7.

The Weeknd bagged Song of the Year nomination for his “Blinding Lights” just weeks after the 63rd Grammy Awards cold-shouldered him.

The track competes DaBaby and Ricch’s collaboration for “Rockstar,” Post Malone’s “Circles” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.”

Megan Thee Stallion got nominations for Female Artist of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year. She also won Hip Hop Song of the Year nomination for “Savage (Remix),” - her No. 1 Beyoncé-assisted single.

Megan Thee Stallion's “WAP,” a controversial No. 1 single with Cardi B collab, won nomination for Best Music Video, Favorite Music Video Choreography and TikTok Bop of the Year.



The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be telecast live from Los Angeles on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, according to an announcement by the award show organisers.