Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

American actress and model Dakota Johnson is known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film series. However, the Black Mass star remembers the series for another reason also - and a very interesting one also.



The 31-year-old actress can rightly boast of her role in the movie series that not only broke the stereotypes but also won big at the box office. But, the actress said she loved to pick a lot of underwear from sets of the Fifty Shades films series.

“I stole lots of the underwear — they were comfortable,” Dakota Johnson revealed while giving an interview to Glamour.

It was not just “comfortable” underwear but the actress also said she even stole the flogger as a token of all the raunchy scenes of the trilogy she took part in the filming. “I do have a flogger in my house. It’s in the garage with dust,” she said.

The first instalment of the series - Fifty Shades of Grey - grossed $570 million worldwide. And the remaining two - Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed - also not only stirred a lot of outcry but also earned big bucks at the box offices.