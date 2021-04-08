Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

American actress and model Dakota Johnson is known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film series. However, the Black Mass star remembers the series for another reason also - and a very interesting one also.

The 31-year-old actress can rightly boast of her role in the movie series that not only broke the stereotypes but also won big at the box office. But, the actress said she loved to pick a lot of underwear from sets of the Fifty Shades films series.

“I stole lots of the underwear — they were comfortable,” Dakota Johnson revealed while giving an interview to Glamour.

It was not just “comfortable” underwear but the actress also said she even stole the flogger as a token of all the raunchy scenes of the trilogy she took part in the filming. “I do have a flogger in my house. It’s in the garage with dust,” she said.

The first instalment of the series - Fifty Shades of Grey - grossed $570 million worldwide. And the remaining two - Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed - also not only stirred a lot of outcry but also earned big bucks at the box offices. 

More From Entertainment:

Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More

Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More
The Weeknd tops 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

The Weeknd tops 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations
Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'

Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'
Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'

Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'
Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname

Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname
Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter

Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter
Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him

Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him
Bella Hadid wows fans with exceptionally classic flip: Watch

Bella Hadid wows fans with exceptionally classic flip: Watch
Zendaya-starrer Euphoria all set to be renewed for season 2

Zendaya-starrer Euphoria all set to be renewed for season 2
Spider-Man: No Way Home teases the

Spider-Man: No Way Home teases the "tallest" Avenger
Is Eminem daughter a Justin Bieber fan?

Is Eminem daughter a Justin Bieber fan?
'Men in Black' and 'Ghostbusters' to star in Sony's Thai theme park

'Men in Black' and 'Ghostbusters' to star in Sony's Thai theme park

Latest

view all