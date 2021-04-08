Kartik Aaryan in talks to play a cricketer in Sharan Sharma’s next

Kartik Aaryan is yet to officially say yes to the film, but fans are elated and keeping their fingers crossed

B-Town star Kartik Aaryan has a number of hits under his belt ever since he joined the industry.

The dreamboat is proving to be a versatile star as he gears up to jump onboard filmmaker Sharan Sharma’s next film where the actor would play the role of a cricketer.

A source told Pinkvilla that the Luka Chuppi star is currently in talks with the director since the past few months and has had several meetings to discuss the project.

According to reports, the film is set to be have a fictional storyline.

While Kartik is yet to officially say yes to the film, fans are elated and keeping their fingers crossed for the exciting project.

If the actor signs on, his is expected to start prep for the character with coaching lessons.