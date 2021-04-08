Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan in talks to play a cricketer in Sharan Sharma’s next

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Kartik Aaryan is yet to officially say yes to the film, but fans are elated and keeping their fingers crossed

B-Town star Kartik Aaryan has a number of hits under his belt ever since he joined the industry. 

The dreamboat is proving to be a versatile star as he gears up to jump onboard filmmaker Sharan Sharma’s next film where the actor would play the role of a cricketer.

A source told Pinkvilla that the Luka Chuppi star is currently in talks with the director since the past few months and has had several meetings to discuss the project.

According to reports, the film is set to be have a fictional storyline.

While Kartik is yet to officially say yes to the film, fans are elated and keeping their fingers crossed for the exciting project.

If the actor signs on, his is expected to start prep for the character with coaching lessons.

More From Bollywood:

Rani Mukerji’s ‘million dollar’ advice to anyone looking to become an actor

Rani Mukerji’s ‘million dollar’ advice to anyone looking to become an actor
Rajkummar Rao’s response to rumours about wedding with Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao’s response to rumours about wedding with Patralekhaa
Yami Gautam gushes over little sister in adorable birthday tribute: ‘For my halwa-maker’

Yami Gautam gushes over little sister in adorable birthday tribute: ‘For my halwa-maker’
Virat Kohli inaugurates stray animal shelter for ‘beloved’ Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli inaugurates stray animal shelter for ‘beloved’ Anushka Sharma
Jackie Shroff addresses his eternal love for acting: 'I choose to experiment'

Jackie Shroff addresses his eternal love for acting: 'I choose to experiment'
Ajay Devgn pens emotional birthday tribute for fans

Ajay Devgn pens emotional birthday tribute for fans
Arjun Kapoor says we need to rejig how we measure a film’s success amid pandemic

Arjun Kapoor says we need to rejig how we measure a film’s success amid pandemic

Kareena Kapoor rejected ‘Queen’ before it was offered to Kangana Ranaut

Kareena Kapoor rejected ‘Queen’ before it was offered to Kangana Ranaut
Ajay Devgn admits he disliked Kajol at first: ‘She came across as an arrogant person’

Ajay Devgn admits he disliked Kajol at first: ‘She came across as an arrogant person’
Anushka Sharma confessed she wanted to quit acting after becoming a mom

Anushka Sharma confessed she wanted to quit acting after becoming a mom
Kangana unearths video of her praising Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Kangana unearths video of her praising Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Vaani Kapoor touches on actress rivalries in Bollywood

Vaani Kapoor touches on actress rivalries in Bollywood

Latest

view all