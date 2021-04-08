Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Rani Mukerji’s ‘million dollar’ advice to anyone looking to become an actor

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Rani Mukerji recently revealed the one piece of advice she would give to young girls

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji after marking 25 years in the industry is sharing some of her wisdom with those wishing to tread the same path.

The Black star recently spoke to an Indian entertainment portal and revealed the one piece of advice she would give to young girls who are aspiring to make it big in Bollywood.

"My only advice would be that being an actress in the film industry is not easy. It's a very, very difficult profession to be in as there are a lot of expectations that the audiences have from you once you become an established star,” she said.

“Also, to be able to work in different conditions is not very easy. Of course, on screen it all looks very glamorous and very easy and nice,” she went on to say.

“It looks serene and beautiful especially the locations where we shoot sometimes but actually working in the industry is very very hard."

"So, if you are ready to work really hard and you really love the craft of acting then you should be there, not for any other reason because success, glamour, name, and fame come only when the audiences love you. The first and foremost thing is to work very sincerely so you gain loyal fans for life,” she added. 

