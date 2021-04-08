Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Sonakshi Sinha opens up about working with COVID restrictions as cases surge

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Sonakshi spoke about how fear taking over lives at a time like this is natural but moving ahead is also essential

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is opening up about the surge in COVID-19 cases in India and how badly the industry has been hit this time.

With a number of A-listers quarantining after testing positive, the Dabangg star spoke about how fear taking over lives at a time like this is natural but moving ahead is also essential.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sinha said: “This is what is happening, and we are in this together. You can’t crib and complain. At first, of course, it is weird, as you are not used to working with restrictions.”

“It’s a very new thing for all of us involved, and takes a bit of getting used to. But once you get into the groove, you are kind of okay with it. It is all about adjusting to the situation and circumstances,” she said.

