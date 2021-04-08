Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Indian film director's wife and daughter commit suicide

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

The wife and daughter of Indian filmmaker Santosh Gupta reportedly  died in self immolation, local media quoted police as saying.

According to a report on Thursday, Asmita and Srishti Gupta reportedly set themselves on fire in their apartment and the incident was reported after neighbors alerted the fire brigade.

Gupta has not issued any statement on the incident. The Free Press Journal reported that Asmita self-immolated after suffering from a kidney illness while her daughter committed suicided due to the trauma of her mother's illness.  

Police were have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of their death.

