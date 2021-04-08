Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Imam-ul-Haq 'looking forward to watching' Fawad Alam's web series

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistani top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq seems to be very excited for a web series starring his fellow cricketer, Fawad Alam.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Fawad Alam would be making his acting debut in Khudkash Mohabbat, an upcoming web series on a Pakistani over-the-top content platform.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Haq lauded Alam "for this exciting web series".

"Looking forward to watching it when released soon InshAllah," he added.

The Pakistani cricketer, using an endearing nickname for his peer, also wished him luck.

"All the best Fadi bhai," he wrote.

The trailer of Khudkash Mohabbat featuring the star cricketer was released earlier on Thursday, with Alam taking part in promoting his upcoming project.

Former Pakistani cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had also shared the trailer on his Twitter account, praising the left-hand batter for his performance.

"All the best fadi bohot upper jao ge babu," the wicket-keeper had written on Twitter.

