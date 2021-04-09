Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 09 2021
Taylor Swift introduces her 'two kids' ahead of her forthcoming album Fearless

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Music sensation Taylor Swift recruited her 'two kids' Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray as she shared previews of her two tracks 'You Belong With Me' and 'White Horse'.

The tracks will appear on her forthcoming 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)' re-release, which will also feature the recent new incarnation of ‘Love Story’ as well as ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ and ‘You All Over Me’ featuring Maren Morris.

The songstress took to social media on Thursday and shared a recent TikTok post from Gray, showing him and Rodrigo acting out a bedroom scene from the original ‘You Belong With Me’ video.

The 15-second clip is soundtracked by Swift’s new version of the single, the third to be lifted from her second studio record ‘Fearless’ (2008).

Swift also wrote a sweet caption : "You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray my new version of ‘You Belong With Me’ and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME ((Album out at midnight!))."

Taylor Swift later shared a portion of the re-recorded ‘Fearless’ title track during an appearance on today’s Good Morning America.

