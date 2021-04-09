Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 09 2021
Gigi Hadid cuts a model figure as she steps out with sister Bella and daughter Khai in NY

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Gigi Hadid flaunted her incredible physique as she appeared having fun with sister Bella Hadid and daughter Khai in New York on Thursday.

Both the supermodels enjoyed some family time in the city during their latest outing.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart, who welcomed her first child in September, amazed people with her stunning look as she appeared pushing her little pride and joy along in a stroller.

The 25-year-old model showed off her shapely legs in a pair of dull purple bike shorts that matched her cozy-looking sweater during outing.

Gigi was looking gorgeous as she pulled her famous locks back into a tight bun, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses and sneakers.

On the other hand, Bella, 24, donned an open sky blue button-down shirt and brown leather vest over a tight white top to show off her grace. She let her hair down to give a perfect look to he personality, adding a splash of glitz to her look with gold drop earrings.

Gigi and Bella Hadid mesmerised fans during the latest outing as hey grabbed a family time in the town.

