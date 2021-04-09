Britney Spears gets Covid-19 vaccine with boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'Feeling fine'

Britney Spears has received the Covid-19 vaccine alongside her boyfriend Sam Asghari on Friday.



Taking to her Instagram page, the 39-year-old singer shared a video to confirm that she's feeling great after getting vaccinated.

Britney's beau asked the singer to share her opinion about the vaccine. She responded as saying: "The people on the internet said it was really bad like a bullet through your arm," she responded. "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

Spears captioned the post by quoting Sacha Baron Cohen's "Great success!" line in Borat. "Got the COVID vaccine Great success High-five !!!!!"

Britney Spears' video about getting vaccinated came several days after Mariah Carey shared a video of herself receiving a dose.

