Jennifer Lopez dazzles in eye-popping dress during 'Globes weekend'

Jennifer Lopez glams up in red-hot display ahead of 2026 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez turned heads as she stepped out in full glam for the pre-Golden Globes party hosted by Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios.

Dressed in a beaded creation from the house of Zuhair Murad, the 56-year-old songstress elevated her red look with statement jewellery by Sabyasachi.

Taking to Instagram, J. Lo offered a glimpse of her stunning look from the Hollywood gala with a caption that read, "Globes weekend," complete with red and black heart emojis.

Her appearance at the pre-Globes bash came just ahead of the award show, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 11.

Though the actress and singer was snubbed of a nomination for her performance in the musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman, she is set to attend the ceremony as one of its presenters.

To promote her appearance, she recently participated in a lighthearted sketch with the evening’s host Nikki Glaser, who poked fun at her famous couple moniker with Ben Affleck.

“Tomorrow I host the Globes. Jennifer Lopez presents,” the comedian-actress penned in her caption. “Finally, we debut our duo: Nennifer.”

Jennifer Lopez was recently supported by Affleck at the New York premiere of her latest film in October 2025, with a source telling People at the time that while the appearance was “no romantic union”, the pair are currently “in a really good place.”