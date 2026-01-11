 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez dazzles in eye-popping dress during 'Globes weekend'

Jennifer Lopez is set to present at the 2026 Golden Globes this Sunday

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 11, 2026

Jennifer Lopez glams up in red-hot display ahead of 2026 Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez glams up in red-hot display ahead of 2026 Golden Globes 

Jennifer Lopez turned heads as she stepped out in full glam for the pre-Golden Globes party hosted by Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios.

Dressed in a beaded creation from the house of Zuhair Murad, the 56-year-old songstress elevated her red look with statement jewellery by Sabyasachi.

Taking to Instagram, J. Lo offered a glimpse of her stunning look from the Hollywood gala with a caption that read, "Globes weekend," complete with red and black heart emojis.

Her appearance at the pre-Globes bash came just ahead of the award show, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 11.

Though the actress and singer was snubbed of a nomination for her performance in the musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman, she is set to attend the ceremony as one of its presenters.

To promote her appearance, she recently participated in a lighthearted sketch with the evening’s host Nikki Glaser, who poked fun at her famous couple moniker with Ben Affleck.

“Tomorrow I host the Globes. Jennifer Lopez presents,” the comedian-actress penned in her caption. “Finally, we debut our duo: Nennifer.”

Jennifer Lopez was recently supported by Affleck at the New York premiere of her latest film in October 2025, with a source telling People at the time that while the appearance was “no romantic union”, the pair are currently “in a really good place.” 

Timothée Chalamet takes big step to protect Kylie Jenner amid award season
Timothée Chalamet takes big step to protect Kylie Jenner amid award season
Adam Sandler makes fun of his age while receiving AARP Award
Adam Sandler makes fun of his age while receiving AARP Award
Chris Hemsworth-led 'Crime 101' drops new trailer ahead of premiere
Chris Hemsworth-led 'Crime 101' drops new trailer ahead of premiere
Netflix strikes £12.6 M deal with Cher
Netflix strikes £12.6 M deal with Cher
‘Euphoria' star reveals sweet Tom Holland, Zendaya moments from set
‘Euphoria' star reveals sweet Tom Holland, Zendaya moments from set
Katie Price gushes over son Harvey's new home
Katie Price gushes over son Harvey's new home