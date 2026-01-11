Emily Blunt talks about overcoming childhood stutter after AI actress remarks

Her confession comes after she branded AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood 'terrifying'

Emily Blunt has shared an interesting insight into her professional life that, at one point made her feel helpless.

The Devil Place, actress, 42, confessed that she never expected to an actress because she had difficulty speaking while growing up, which left her thinking it was 'completely out of reach.'

She explained that because of her 'bad stutter,' she thought she would never be able to achieve her dream.

Emily told the publication: 'I was quite a shy kid. I had a really bad stutter so I didn't speak that readily.

'So to end up in a job where I would have to speak was sort of completely out of reach for me.'

This may shock fans as she has seen a very successful career in acting as she has starred in The Devil Wears Prada, A Quiet Place and The Smashing Machine.

Her confession comes after she branded AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood 'terrifying' and begged talent agencies not to sign her.

Tilly has started attracting interest from talent agents, and Smashing Machine actress Emily confessed she is horrified at the prospect.

Shown a report on Tilly, Emily told Variety: 'Does it disappoint me? I don't know how to quite answer it, other than to say how terrifying this is.

'No, are you serious? That's an AI? Good Lord, we're screwed. That is really, really scary.

'Come on, agencies, don't do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.'