Friday Apr 09 2021
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi Telugu teaser has been released and has won the hearts of the fans.

Alia, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine, took to Instagram and confirmed the release of the teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote “Gangubai Kathiawadi | Telugu Teaser. One Name. Million Emotions” followed by heart emoticons.

“Bringing to you a story of the woman who rose to power, #GangubaiKathiawadi. Telugu teaser out now!”

The film will hit the theatres on July 30.

She wrote “In cinemas on 30th July.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ajay Devgn.

