Friday Apr 09 2021
Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Chaitra Kotturu, Kannada Big Boss 7 contestant, reportedly attempted suicide after her wedding was called off with businessman Nagarjuna.

Chaitra was rushed to hospital where her condition is said to be stable on Thursday.

According to Indian media, the actress attempted suicide after her marriage to businessman Nagarjuna was called off as the latter’s family refused to accept their ties.

Chaitra Kotturu and Nagarjuna got married last month in a private ceremony attended by members of her family, however, groom’s relatives were not present.

According to police, Chaitra was in a relationship with Nagarjuna for the past couple of years.

Chaitra Kotturu attempted suicide by consuming phenyl at her residence in Kolar, Karnataka.

Police have launched investigation into the incident.

