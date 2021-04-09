After announcing Oscar nominations, Priyanka Chopra to helm BAFTAs ceremony

Priyanka Chopra became the first Indian female actor to announce the Oscar nominees this year

Priyanka Chopra is all set to be the presenter at the upcoming 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), scheduled to be held on April 10 and 11 at Royal Albert Hall.



The global icon took to the international stage when she became the first Indian female actor to announce the Oscar nominees.

The news was announced by Pee Cee in an Instagram Story wherein she revealed she is one of the presenters, along with Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones and others.

"So honoured and excited to be presenting at the #EEBAFTAs this Sunday!" Priyanka wrote.

Pee Cee, who was last seen in Oscar-nominated The White Tiger, is currently in London. She will join the ceremony virtually with hosts from Los Angeles that include Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick, and Renee Zellweger.

Interestingly, The White Tiger has two nominations at the BAFTAs this year: for lead actor Adarsh Gourav in the Leading Actor category, and writer-director Ramin Bahrami in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay.

