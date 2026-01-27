Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly have dinner together despite breakup

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoy dinner with daughter

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen spending time together over the weekend, stepping out for a quiet dinner with their young daughter despite having ended their romantic relationship.

The former couple was photographed Sunday night at a restaurant in Calabasas, California, accompanied by their 9-month-old daughter, Saga Blade.

The outing appeared calm and low-key, with both parents focused on their child as they arrived and left the restaurant together.

In images shared by Page Six, Fox, 39, was seen carrying Saga on her hip as she entered, keeping a low profile behind sunglasses. She opted for a casual look, wearing a purple sweatsuit paired with red-and-white Nike sneakers.

MGK, 35, whose real name is Colson Baker, was later spotted holding their daughter as they exited. Saga wore a heart-print onesie, while the musician dressed casually in a black T-shirt and loose-fitting pants.

Those who saw the trio noted that both Fox and MGK appeared relaxed and in good spirits during the evening, suggesting a comfortable co-parenting dynamic.

The two first met in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and became engaged in 2022.

After a brief split and reconciliation, they ultimately ended their on-again, off-again relationship in late 2024, while Fox was pregnant with their first child together.

She gave birth to Saga in May 2024, and the following month they publicly shared her full name, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

Since their breakup, Fox and MGK have continued to appear together on occasions, often with their daughter, sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation.

In July 2025, they were seen vacationing in Costa Rica with Saga, and last November, the family spent time together at the Los Angeles Zoo.

However, reports suggest their relationship remains firmly platonic.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Fox and MGK “haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done.”

Amid ongoing speculation, MGK addressed media chatter in a Jan. 18 Instagram Story, writing, “Mainstream gossip media is so [corn emoji].”

Both stars share children from previous relationships.

MGK is also father to 16-year-old daughter Casie with ex-partner Emma Cannon.

Fox shares three sons, Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 10, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2021.

While romance appears to be in the past, Fox and MGK continue to show a united front as parents, with their latest dinner outing highlighting their ongoing commitment to raising their daughter together.