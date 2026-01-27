Will Smith, Jada Pinkett in Paris: Source reflects on couples trip

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett raised brows with Paris outing

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith recently reunited in Paris, putting on a united and supportive front as they celebrated a major career milestone for their son, Jaden Smith.

The couple traveled to the French capital to attend Jaden’s fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, where the 27-year-old made his debut with Christian Louboutin as the luxury brand’s first-ever men’s creative director.

The collection is set to arrive in stores in May 2026, marking a significant moment in Jaden’s fashion career.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the trip was centered on family and pride.

“Will and Jada were great,” the source said of their time in Paris. “They drove around Paris and were very happy.”

The insider added, “They were all about this amazing, united family front to support Jaden and enjoy Fashion Week.”

Will, 57, and Jada, 54, were photographed together in Paris on Jan. 21, spending time in the city during the fashion festivities.

Married since 1997, the pair share two children, Jaden and daughter Willow, 25. Will is also father to son Trey, 33, from his previous relationship with Sheree Zampino.

Their Paris appearance marked the first time the couple had been publicly seen together since September, when they were spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu, California.

Later that month, a source shared that Jada planned to celebrate her 54th birthday with Will and their family, emphasising that despite living separately, they continue to operate as a close-knit unit.

Jada previously revealed in a 2023 interview that she and Will separated in 2016.

In January 2025, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE that they “haven’t completely severed ties” and are “living their own lives.”

Another insider noted at the time that while they have maintained separate homes for years, they remain legally married and connected as a family.

Professionally, both stars continue to stay active.

Will was most recently seen in Bad Boys: Ride or Die and surprised fans in December with a cameo in the series finale of Bel-Air. Jada’s latest film appearance was in 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections.

Their Paris trip, however, was all about Jaden, with the couple showing visible support as he stepped into a groundbreaking role on one of fashion’s biggest stages.