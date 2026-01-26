Sydney Sweeney triggers outrage after daring Hollywood stunt

Sydney Sweeney has found herself at the centre of attention again and this time it is not because of a movie or fashion moment.

A recent promotion linked to her lingerie brand has quietly turned into a talking point across social media.

People online began sharing clips which are filmed late at night near the Hollywood Sign.

In those videos, bras were seen hanging from one of the famous letters while a few filmed the scene.

What may have seemed like a bold and creative idea quickly sparked confusion and criticism.

Reports said that Sweeney did have permission to film in the area through FilmLA. However, officials made it clear that she was not allowed to climb the sign or place anything on it.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which looks after the landmark, confirmed that no approval was given for this activity.

Authorities have warned that accessing or changing the sign without permission can lead to serious consequences.

Moreover, the bras were later removed but the moment created major buzz and debate.

Many questioned if famous landmarks should be used for brand promotion at all or not.

The situation came at a busy time for Sweeney as her recent film The Housemaid, released in December 2025, performed well in theatres.