Harry Styles reveals one rule for fans attending his 'Together' tour

The former One Direction star is returning to the stage after three years in the summer of 2026

Geo News Digital Desk
January 26, 2026

Harry Styles is setting some ground rules for fans as they prepare for his comeback tour.

The Grammy winner revealed the unofficial dress code for his upcoming Together, Together global residency this summer while speaking with iHeartRadio on January 23.

When asked what he wants fans wearing this time around, Styles “Comfy shoes,” he said. “Dancing shoes. I want you to dance, that’s it. We’ll all be in it together.”

The former One Direction member is returning to the stage after three years in support of his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, set to drop March 6. The residency will span 50 shows across cities including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Styles kicked off the new era with Aperture, released January 22. The track was inspired by his time off the road, which he discussed during an appearance on Capital Breakfast.

“I’d got really used to saying no to things because I just wasn’t able to go,” he explained. “Last year, I just had a real start of the year where I was like, ‘I’m going to say yes to everything this year.’”

That mindset, shaped by nights out and live music abroad, ultimately fuelled the album, as well as his latest rule “It’s just been a massive reminder of how special it is to be in a crowd experiencing live music, be in like a dark pit with people dancing.” 

