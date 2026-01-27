Harry Styles to present at Grammy Awards 2026 with Doechii

Harry Styles and Doechii to present at Grammys

Harry Styles and Doechii are set to take the Grammy stage this Sunday, with both artists officially announced as presenters at the upcoming awards ceremony.

Their addition brings extra star power to a night that already features a packed lineup of performers and nominees.

The Recording Academy has previously confirmed that the show will include performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse with Pharrell Williams, and all eight nominees for best new artist.

That group includes Sombr, Addison Rae, the Marias, Alex Warren, Katseye, Olivia Dean, Lola Young and Leon Thomas, making the night especially significant for rising talent.

Styles is returning to the Grammys after a major career milestone just a few years ago.

In 2023, he won album of the year for Harry’s House.

He’s also heading into a busy new chapter. The singer recently announced that his next album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, will be released on March 6.

He teased the project with its first single, Aperture, which arrived last week alongside a music video.

After the album drops, Styles will launch a global tour that includes an ambitious 30-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, with additional stops planned in Amsterdam, London and Sydney.

Doechii is also riding strong momentum into this year’s ceremony.

She broke through in a big way at last year’s Grammys, winning best rap album for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

This time around, she’s one of the most talked-about contenders, earning nominations for record of the year, song of the year, best rap performance, best rap song and best music video, all for Anxiety.

The 68th Grammy Awards will air live on February 1 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Trevor Noah will return as host for the sixth consecutive year, marking his final time emceeing the ceremony.