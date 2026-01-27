Bella Hadid breaks up with boyfriend of 2 years Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos split after two years of dating

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have broken up, ending their relationship after two years together, marking a major personal shift for the supermodel as she continues to balance work, health, and life in the public eye.

The breakup was first reported by Entertainment Tonight on January 26 and later confirmed by PEOPLE through a source close to the situation.

Neither Hadid nor Banuelos has commented publicly on the split.

According to a source, the breakup has been difficult for Hadid, as the relationship had grown serious over time.

“Bella is doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split,” the insider said.

“She’s been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship.”

Representatives for Hadid did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news comes just weeks after the former couple were last seen together publicly.

In December, Hadid and Banuelos attended an event in Dallas for her fragrance brand, Orebella, where photos showed them looking close and affectionate.

The pair had been dating since October 2023, initially sparking romance rumours after being spotted together in Texas. By early 2024, they had gone public on social media, sharing photos that reflected their increasingly intertwined lives.

Banuelos, a highly respected professional equestrian, had occasionally spoken about their otherwise private relationship.

In an October anniversary post that also marked Hadid’s birthday, he shared a series of affectionate photos and wrote, “October’s become a special month. It’s the month God sent you. Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much.”

Hadid had also opened up about the relationship in rare interviews.

In a May 2025 cover story with British Vogue, she shared how meeting Banuelos came during a vulnerable period in her life after she moved to Texas to be closer to her mother, Yolanda Hadid, while dealing with chronic illness and self-love struggles.

“I’m with my stepdad,” she recalled. “We move cows, we’re on trail rides, and I’m starting to feel a little better, but just still dealing with my own stuff. Then, the next day, I meet my boyfriend.”

She also described how Banuelos was unaware of her global fame when they first met, something she found refreshing.

“I never knew who you were until I saw your face for the first time,” he told her. Hadid later said, “For me, that was such a breath of fresh air.”

Throughout their relationship, Hadid often credited her life in Texas with giving her a sense of calm and stability away from the pressures of fashion and fame.

She had spoken openly about prioritising her well-being and slowing down her career, even announcing in 2024 that she was stepping back from modeling to focus on her health.

“For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face,” she said at the time. “If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself.”

More recently, Hadid has been focused on her acting career, promoting her role in Ryan Murphy’s series The Beauty.

Speaking at the show’s New York City premiere, she reflected on the advice she received from her co-stars.

They helped her understand that “even being crazy and weird is still positive,” adding that “sometimes things are embarrassing and at the end of the day, it’s not embarrassing.”

While the breakup signals the end of a relationship that once seemed deeply rooted and future-focused, Hadid is leaning into work and close friendships as she moves forward.

For now, both she and Banuelos remain silent publicly, leaving fans to absorb the news as Hadid enters her next chapter newly single.