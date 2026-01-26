Kate Winslet reveals she almost lose herself while playing broken characters

Kate Winslet recently opened up about how taking intense and dark acting roles once affected her mental health so badly that she had to get professional help.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner, who is known for bringing deep emotions on the screens, spoke on the Lessons from Our Mothers podcast about how deeply actors can be affected by the characters they play.

Kate explained that stepping out of a role is not easy at all as she described the process “re-entry,” where an actor has to return to their own life, friends, and family after living in a character for months.

However, the Titanic icon continued revealing that her role in Mare of Easttown “pushed her to the edge.”

The show followed a detective dealing with personal trauma meawhile solving a murder case.

Filming of the movie stretched over almost for year because of Covid which made the process slow.

Kate said, “By the end of the whole thing, I'd been playing that character for over a year. And I really honestly went a bit mad.”

The A Little Chaos actress also admitted that this was the only time she got to seek professional help to find herself again.

“It's the only time in my life that I actually had to get some proper help, to come back to myself," Kate explained.