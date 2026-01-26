Shaun White returns to spotlight with new stunt after Nina Dobrev split

Shaun White goes incognito for dazzling performance months after breakup from Nina Dobrev

Shaun White seems to be thriving in his single era after breaking off his engagement and parting ways from Nina Dobrev.

The 39-year-old Olympics champion took to Instagram on Sunday, January 25, and showed off an exciting stunt in a video recorded in snow.

The star athlete, who will be joining this year’s Olympics as a commentator, was shown carrying out his signature jump through the snow, and was accompanied by famous friends.

Joining White on the weekend outing were comedians Shane Gillis and Chris O’Connor, with cans of drinks as they watched the retired snowboarder execute the stunt.

Following the Sunday outing, Gillis too shared White’s stunt video on his social media.

This comes after White made headlines due to his split with the Vampire Diaries star after five years of their relationship together.

Excited fans flocked to the comments of the star athlete, with one writing, “Isn’t the Olympics in like a month he need to chill,” another added, “I love how Shaun White still does random s–t like this here. Saw him back in high school doing jumps in LES and made my life.”

A third chimed in, “Looking comeback ready.” referring to White’s return to the Milano Cortina Olympics games.