Billie Eilish concert movie gets final release date

Billie Eilish’s concert film 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' gets release date

Billie Eilish’s upcoming 3D concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft now has a new theatrical release date, with the movie set to arrive in cinemas on May 8.

The film, which captures Eilish’s most recent world tour for her third studio album, is co-directed by the singer herself and filmmaker James Cameron.

It was originally scheduled to debut on March 20, but the release has been pushed back to allow more time to complete the project.

When it opens in May, the Paramount release will go head-to-head with Mortal Kombat II at the box office.

Cameron confirmed the delay while sharing behind-the-scenes images of himself and Eilish working on the edit.

He reassured fans that the extra time will pay off.

“We’re refining the cut, dialing in exciting new 3D tech, and adding special behind-the-scenes elements we know you’ll love,” he wrote, adding that the wait will be “worth the wait.”

The collaboration was first revealed in summer 2025 during one of Eilish’s sold-out shows at Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday, July 19.

At the time, she joked onstage that she would likely wear the same outfit for several shows to maintain continuity for the film.

Cameron was reportedly in attendance that night, and Eilish pointed out that there were more cameras near the stage than usual.

The concert film is tied to Hit Me Hard And Soft, which earned Grammy nominations in 2025 and added to Eilish’s growing list of accolades.

She now has a total of 34 Grammy nominations, with nine wins, along with two Academy Awards for Best Original Song.

Those Oscars were for What Was I Made For? from Barbie and No Time to Die from the James Bond film of the same name, both shared with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

While this marks a major new project for Eilish on the big screen, it is not her first time as the focus of a film.

In 2021, Apple released the documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, directed by R.J. Cutler, which followed her rise to global fame.

For Cameron, the concert movie arrives after a huge year at the box office. His film Avatar: Fire And Ash, released on Dec. 19, 2025, has already earned $1.3 billion in just over a month.

With its new May release date locked in, Hit Me Hard and Soft is shaping up to be a major event for fans eager to experience Billie Eilish’s tour through cutting-edge 3D technology on the big screen.