Archbishop of Canterbury takes brutal swipe at Prince Harry: 'It's life without parole'

The Archbishop of Canterbury said Prince Harry can never escape his celebrity status

The Archbishop of Canterbury while addressing Prince Harry said members of the royal family lead a life 'without parole.'



The Most Reverend Justin Welby said the public expects royals to be 'superhuman.'



While speaking to Financial Times, Welby said Harry can never escape his celebrity status, “It’s life without parole, isn’t it? If you go back to the 1930s, Edward VIII — he was still a celeb and followed everywhere once he’d abdicated."

"We expect them to be superhuman," the Archbishop of Canterbury added.

Welby's remarks have come just a few days after he denied Meghan's claims of presiding over their secret backyard wedding three days before their royal nuptials.

He told Italian newspaper La Repubblica, "If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn't matter who I'm talking to.

"I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false," Welby asserted.