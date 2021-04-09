Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s pure love for ‘devoted’ Prince Philip revealed

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Queen Elizabeth’s pure love for ‘devoted’ Prince Philip revealed

The love Queen Elizabeth shared for Prince Philip has just been unearthed and her soulful tribute to the late war hero has the hearts of royal fans in tatters.

She addressed her honest thoughts about her husband during a lunch at Banquiting House London for their Golden Wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion she gave a speech sharing Prince Philip’s private personality to the world and was quoted saying, “He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years."

At the time she concluded by saying, "I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Camilla issue gut wrenching reaction to Prince Philip’s death

Prince Charles, Camilla issue gut wrenching reaction to Prince Philip’s death
Queen Elizabeth ‘lost’ without Prince Philip: ‘Can’t do it without him’

Queen Elizabeth ‘lost’ without Prince Philip: ‘Can’t do it without him’
British PM Boris Johnson hails Prince Philip’s ‘extraordinary life’

British PM Boris Johnson hails Prince Philip’s ‘extraordinary life’
In pictures: Villagers of remote island worship Prince Philip

In pictures: Villagers of remote island worship Prince Philip
He said what? Prince Philip in quotes

He said what? Prince Philip in quotes
Ten things opened by Prince Philip

Ten things opened by Prince Philip
Buckingham Palace turns black for Prince Philip’s death tribute

Buckingham Palace turns black for Prince Philip’s death tribute
A to Z of Britain´s Prince Philip

A to Z of Britain´s Prince Philip
Ten things named after Prince Philip

Ten things named after Prince Philip
The ‘essential ingredient’ of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s successful marriage

The ‘essential ingredient’ of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s successful marriage
Queen Elizabeth II to mourn for 8 days, Prince Philip to be buried in Frogmore Gardens

Queen Elizabeth II to mourn for 8 days, Prince Philip to be buried in Frogmore Gardens
Prince Philip's death: Live updates

Prince Philip's death: Live updates

Latest

view all