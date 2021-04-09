In pictures: Villagers of remote island worship Prince Philip

Vanuatu, a remote island in the Pacific, is known for worshiping the late Prince Philip.

Considering the Duke of Edinburgh’s controversial comments and illustrious sense of humour he would have certainly enjoyed the revelation.

Locals from the Younanen village pray daily, asking the 99-year-old to bless their banana and yam crops.

Pictures of the prince are widespread which includes a snap from 1980s where he is seen holding a club which they made and gifted him.

Prince Philip’s godly transformation came after the locals linked him to a local legend of the 1960s.

According to Metro.co.uk the legend goes: "A pale-skinned son of the mountain God had ventured across the seas to look for a rich and powerful woman to marry."

The late duke apparently fit the description and the villagers began worshiping him after seeing pictures of him and his wife Queen Elizabeth II.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday.

