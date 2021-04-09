Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 09 2021
Web Desk

7-year-old winderkind Arat Hosseini nutmegs, dribbles, scores

Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would know that Arat Hosseini is a cheat code on the football field.

The seven-year-old pint-sized kid from Iran is wreaking havoc in the Liverpool academy.

In the latest of his exploits posted by his dad on Instagram, Hosseini can be seen drawing from his deep bag of tricks, nutmegging a bigger kid before dribbling past another and then scoring through that sweet left foot of his.

Sporting a ponytail, he could be mistaken for a mini-me and inverted version of the great Ronaldinho.

More From Sports:

Pak vs SA: Pakistan will move closer to Aus in T20 rankings if they clean sweep series

Pak vs SA: Pakistan will move closer to Aus in T20 rankings if they clean sweep series
Mohammad Hafeez eyes scoring century in his 100th T20I

Mohammad Hafeez eyes scoring century in his 100th T20I
Fakhar Zaman battered South Africa with bat gifted by Mohammad Hafeez

Fakhar Zaman battered South Africa with bat gifted by Mohammad Hafeez
Sania Mirza says 'suspicious activity' taking place on her Twitter account

Sania Mirza says 'suspicious activity’ taking place on her Twitter account
Babar Azam receives warm wishes from Ali Zafar on 'becoming #1 ODI batsman in the world'

Babar Azam receives warm wishes from Ali Zafar on 'becoming #1 ODI batsman in the world'
PAK vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez set to become second player to play 100 T20Is for Pakistan

PAK vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez set to become second player to play 100 T20Is for Pakistan
Pak vs SA: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of Pakistan T20 series

Pak vs SA: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of Pakistan T20 series
Shaniera pens emotional note on Wasim Akram's picture with daughter Aiyla

Shaniera pens emotional note on Wasim Akram’s picture with daughter Aiyla
Imam-ul-Haq 'looking forward to watching' Fawad Alam's web series

Imam-ul-Haq 'looking forward to watching' Fawad Alam's web series
Did you know: Babar Azam has scored double-digit figures over the last 28 ODIs

Did you know: Babar Azam has scored double-digit figures over the last 28 ODIs
WATCH: 8-year-old Pakistani martial artist breaks record, beating Indian athlete

WATCH: 8-year-old Pakistani martial artist breaks record, beating Indian athlete
Babar Azam's captaincy skills improving with time, says coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Babar Azam's captaincy skills improving with time, says coach Misbah-ul-Haq

