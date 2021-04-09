7-year-old winderkind Arat Hosseini nutmegs, dribbles, scores

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would know that Arat Hosseini is a cheat code on the football field.



The seven-year-old pint-sized kid from Iran is wreaking havoc in the Liverpool academy.

In the latest of his exploits posted by his dad on Instagram, Hosseini can be seen drawing from his deep bag of tricks, nutmegging a bigger kid before dribbling past another and then scoring through that sweet left foot of his.

Sporting a ponytail, he could be mistaken for a mini-me and inverted version of the great Ronaldinho.