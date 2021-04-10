Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra grieved over death of Prince Philip

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Global star Priyanka Chopra has expressed her grief over the death of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, who died on Friday at Windsor Castle.

The Sky Is Pink actress took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Prince Philip.

Priyanka Tweeted, “So sad to hear the news today. #RestInPeace Prince Philip.”

Prince Philip passed away on Friday morning, the British Royal family confirmed on its official social media handles.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the statement reads.

