Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral

Leading Turkish star Esra Bilgic’s latest dance video with her co-star Murat Yıldırım has gone viral on social media platforms.

Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, can be seen dancing her heart out with Murat.

Murat Yıldırım portrays the lead role in romantic crime drama Ramo, also stars Esra Bilgic in the pivotal role.

Esra Bilgic looked nothing short of a vision in all-white outfit in the video.

The dance video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

More From Showbiz:

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’
Ajay Devgn sheds light on ‘Mayday’ shoot plans amid Covid-19 surge

Ajay Devgn sheds light on ‘Mayday’ shoot plans amid Covid-19 surge
Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok

Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga
Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately

Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81

Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81
Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide

Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released
Govinda recovers from COVID-19 within six days of diagnosis

Govinda recovers from COVID-19 within six days of diagnosis

Meera discharged from US mental hospital after Captain Naveed pays $50,000 for her bail: report

Meera discharged from US mental hospital after Captain Naveed pays $50,000 for her bail: report
Thought you were not like Modi, Trump: Amna Ilyas on PM Imran Khan's views over rape

Thought you were not like Modi, Trump: Amna Ilyas on PM Imran Khan's views over rape

Latest

view all