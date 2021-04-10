Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral

Leading Turkish star Esra Bilgic’s latest dance video with her co-star Murat Yıldırım has gone viral on social media platforms.



Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, can be seen dancing her heart out with Murat.

Murat Yıldırım portrays the lead role in romantic crime drama Ramo, also stars Esra Bilgic in the pivotal role.

Esra Bilgic looked nothing short of a vision in all-white outfit in the video.

The dance video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.