Imran Khan's govt in Jahangir Tareen's hands: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government "is in the hands of Jahangir Khan Tareen".

The PML-N leader, speaking to the media in Karachi, went on to claim that the government is "standing on the basis of a mere seven votes".



"Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar's seats of power are in the hands of Jahangir Tareen," he said, adding: "The government was in a weak position since the beginning."

He said it is surprising thing that a senior member of the PTI is saying that he is being backed into a corner. "Jahangir Tareen's nomination in cases has nothing to do with the sugar [crisis]."

Abbasi, noting that several PTI lawmakers had attended a dinner reception hosted by Tareen a night earlier, said: "More than forty government officials were in attendance. They expressed a lack of confidence in their own government," he said.

Speaking about the Awami National Party's recent withdrawal from the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an Opposition alliance to which the PML-N also belongs, Abbasi said that he respects the decision but that it is one that will harm ANP.

"A movement that compromises on principles will never succeed," he said.





