Imran Khan's govt in Jahangir Tareen's hands: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Saturday Apr 10 2021
Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government "is in the hands of Jahangir Khan Tareen".

The PML-N leader, speaking to the media in Karachi, went on to claim that the government is "standing on the basis of a mere seven votes".

"Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar's seats of power are in the hands of Jahangir Tareen," he said, adding: "The government was in a weak position since the beginning."

He said it is surprising thing that a senior member of the PTI is saying that he is being backed into a corner. "Jahangir Tareen's nomination in cases has nothing to do with the sugar [crisis]."

Abbasi, noting that several PTI lawmakers had attended a dinner reception hosted by Tareen a night earlier, said: "More than forty government officials were in attendance. They expressed a lack of confidence in their own government," he said.

Speaking about the Awami National Party's recent withdrawal from the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an Opposition alliance to which the PML-N also belongs, Abbasi said that he respects the decision but that it is one that will harm ANP.

"A movement that compromises on principles will never succeed," he said.


