Sunday Apr 11 2021
William and Harry were shielded by Prince Philip after Diana died

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Prince Philip had been fiercely protective of his grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry after they had lost their mother Princess Diana to a car crash.

Reports have revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh had made sure that that interests of the brothers remain the top priority after they had lost their mother in 1997.

Tony Blair’s former Government relations director, Anji Hunter spoke to Evening Standard and said: “We were all talking about how William and Harry should be involved and suddenly came Prince Philip’s voice.”

“We hadn’t heard from him before, but he was really anguished. ‘It’s about the boys,’ he cried, ‘They’ve lost their mother’.”

