Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 46 years of film ‘Chupke Chupke’

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 46 years of his film Chupke Chupke, also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.



Sharing the throwback photos from the sets of the film, Amitabh Bachchan wrote “‘Chupke Chupke’ our film by Hrishikesh MUKERJI.. closing today at 46 years ..!!”

He also shared some facts about his bungalow, Jalsa, with his fans.

Amitabh said, “This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy’s house .. we bought it , then sold it , then bought it back again .. rebuilt it .. this is our home now JALSA!!”

He also unveiled that memorable films such as Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke and Satte Pe Satta, among others were shot at Jalsa.

“Many films were shot here .. Anand, NamakHaram , Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta , and many more ..”

'Chupke Chupke'was released in 1975.