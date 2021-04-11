Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 46 years of film ‘Chupke Chupke’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 46 years of film ‘Chupke Chupke’

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan celebrated 46 years of his film Chupke Chupke, also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Sharing the throwback photos from the sets of the film, Amitabh Bachchan wrote “‘Chupke Chupke’ our film by Hrishikesh MUKERJI.. closing today at 46 years ..!!”

He also shared some facts about his bungalow, Jalsa, with his fans.

Amitabh said, “This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy’s house .. we bought it , then sold it , then bought it back again .. rebuilt it .. this is our home now JALSA!!”

He also unveiled that memorable films such as Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke and Satte Pe Satta, among others were shot at Jalsa.

“Many films were shot here .. Anand, NamakHaram , Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta , and many more ..”

'Chupke Chupke'was released in 1975.

More From Showbiz:

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s new dance video goes viral
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak urges fans to ‘declutter for charity’
Ajay Devgn sheds light on ‘Mayday’ shoot plans amid Covid-19 surge

Ajay Devgn sheds light on ‘Mayday’ shoot plans amid Covid-19 surge
Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok

Jannat Mirza reaches 14 million followers on TikTok
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan’s lockdown yoga
Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately

Sonam Kapoor craving to see her family, friends desperately
Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81

Classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan dies at age of 81
Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide

Kannada ‘Big Boss’ 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser released
Govinda recovers from COVID-19 within six days of diagnosis

Govinda recovers from COVID-19 within six days of diagnosis

Meera discharged from US mental hospital after Captain Naveed pays $50,000 for her bail: report

Meera discharged from US mental hospital after Captain Naveed pays $50,000 for her bail: report

Latest

view all