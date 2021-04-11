Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 11 2021
Emma Coburn addresses Olympics postponement for covid-19

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Renowned Olympian Emma Coburn spills the beans on her thoughts following Olympics postponement last year.

The athlete got candid with People magazine and was quoted saying, "I have really just had [a] focus on things I can control, and so I did pretty well through COVID and lockdown and cancellations of meets and all of that. I just focused on what I can control, and that was training hard, training smart, being safe."

"I felt I had prepared my whole career for a moment where the world was crazy and things were really terrible and sad that I knew to just control what I can control," she continues, "and really just, day to day, focus on my training, and that got me through. And now there's light at the end of the tunnel.”

