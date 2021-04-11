Can't connect right now! retry
Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Pakistani actress and television presenter Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Karachi on Saturday.

The Laal Kabootar actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo from their wedding ceremony.

She can be seen sporting a wedding ring.

Close friends and family attended the nikkah ceremony.

Mansha and Jibran had announced their engagement back in 2019.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages after Mansha announced her wedding.

