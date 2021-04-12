Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Michael Jackson's sister Janet to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Janet Jackson, sister of Michael Jackson, has decided to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction next month.

The three-day auction, which is set to take place on May 14, 15 and 16 and will also mark Jackson’s 55th birthday.

Over 1,000 items would reportedly go under the hammer, among them will be Jackson’s wedding dress for her secret marriage to dancer René Elizondo Jr in 1991.

Her other famous items include her ‘Rhythm Nation’ military jacket, arguably one of her most memorable outfits, and her famous, single silver-tone hoop earring with a hanging key.

One of the auction’s biggest draws will probably be her futuristic outfits from the ‘Scream’ video, which saw her duet with brother Michael Jackson.

Fans of the Jackson clan are about to have a chance to own a piece of history as Janet Jackson, having been elusive for many years, will be opening up her treasure trove to the world.

