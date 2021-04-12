Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck seems to rekindle romance with ex-lovebird Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Ben Affleck, after his split from Ana de Armas, is seemingly looking at his ex Jennifer Lopez to begin a new journey.

The dashing actor- who got engaged to Jennifer in 2002 before the pair called it off in 2004 - seemed to give love another chance.

The Batman star could not control his feelings and lavished praise on his ex's work ethic and looks. The dashing star Ben Affleck appeared to still carry a torch for former flame Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck, according to reports, still cares for Jennifer Lopez and has great respect for he in his heart even nearly two decades after their relationship ended.

The reporter said: "They had a red hot romance at one time and he still thinks about it."

It is also learnt that the actor has made amends with the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer, 51, after admitting it was his fault their engagement broke down.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry returns home without Meghan Markle for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry returns home without Meghan Markle for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral
Michael Jackson's sister Janet to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction

Michael Jackson's sister Janet to sell collection of personal items in a celebrity auction
Nomadland wins big at Bafta Film Awards: Here's complete list of winners

Nomadland wins big at Bafta Film Awards: Here's complete list of winners

Here's how Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children reacted to father's death

Here's how Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children reacted to father's death

You are never really ready: Princess Anne on Prince Philip's death

You are never really ready: Princess Anne on Prince Philip's death
'Nomadland' wins top Hollywood director prize

'Nomadland' wins top Hollywood director prize
Priyanka Chopra drops jaws with BAFTA look

Priyanka Chopra drops jaws with BAFTA look
Dua Lipa shares video of DMX dancing at an Albanian wedding

Dua Lipa shares video of DMX dancing at an Albanian wedding

Jordyn Woods touches her beau Karl-Anthony Towns' heart with tribute to late mother

Jordyn Woods touches her beau Karl-Anthony Towns' heart with tribute to late mother
Prince Harry headed to UK 'as we speak’ for 'beloved' Prince Philip

Prince Harry headed to UK 'as we speak’ for 'beloved' Prince Philip
Prince Andrew says Queen Elizabeth feels 'huge void' at death of husband

Prince Andrew says Queen Elizabeth feels 'huge void' at death of husband
Queen Elizabeth’s new ‘confidant’ after Prince Philip’s life revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s new ‘confidant’ after Prince Philip’s life revealed

Latest

view all