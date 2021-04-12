Amelia Hamlin unfazed by Scott Disick's history with Kourtney Kardashian

Can't connect right now! retry
Amelia Hamlin is unfazed by Scott Disick's equation with Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin is not bothered by the history and the relationship her beau, Scott Disick, shares with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. 

The former flames, who dated each other for nine years, share three children who they co-parent together.

Given their steamy equation, Amelia is unfazed, as revealed by a source. 

"Amelia's not bothered by Kourtney. Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends," the insider said.

"Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious," they added.

"Scott’s relationship with Amelia is different from his last in that he’s spending more time with Amelia and not Kourtney.

"Sofia got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney and this time around it’s not an issue," the tipster told Us Weekly.

