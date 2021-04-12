Abhishek Bachchan almost gave up on his Bollywood career after multiple flops

Monday Apr 12, 2021
Bollywood megastar Abhishek Bachchan has become one of the biggest names in the industry.
However, there was a time when the Ludo actor almost gave up on his acting career after struggling to deal with multiple failures of his films.
Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Bachchan said: “To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting.”
“At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry,” he said.
He further revealed that he was saved from making the impulsive decision by his father, Amitabh Bachchan who told him: “I never brought you up to be a quitter.”
“Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film,” BigB told his son.