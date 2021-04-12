Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
'Godzilla vs. Kong' becomes top-grossing film of the pandemic era

Monday Apr 12, 2021

“Godzilla vs. Kong” stormed to the top of the domestic box office, picking up $13.4 million in its second weekend of release. That brings the monster mashup’s stateside haul to $69.5 million, an impressive gross considering it comes in the midst of a global pandemic.

The Legendary and Warner Bros. release’s robust commercial performance has been all the more notable because it comes as COVID restrictions are in place, limiting capacity in theaters, and also as the film is available on HBO Max. The film dropped 58 percent compared to its opening weekend gross of $32.2 million. Warner Bros. is releasing its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max at the same time they debut in theaters as a concession to coronavirus and a way to bolster the streaming service.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is now the top-grossing film of the pandemic era, bypassing Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which earned $58.4 million. The impenetrable “Tenet” still far outranks “Godzilla vs. Kong” when it comes to sheer narrative confusion.

Universal’s “Nobody,” an action thriller which attempts to give “Better Call Saul’s” Bob Odenkirk the full Liam Neeson, middle-aged ass-kicker treatment, came in second, with $2.6 million. The film’s domestic total now stands at $15.6 million after three weeks of release.

Sony’s “The Unholy” appears poised to capture third place with roughly $2.4 million, pushing its total to $6.7 million. The horror film follows a young hearing-impaired girl who can hear and speak after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary. The good news doesn’t last long, however, as terrifying events accompany the apparent miracle.

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” was in fourth place with $2.1 million, pushing the animated feature’s North American gross to $35.2 million. “Raya” is also available to rent on Disney Plus.

