Monday Apr 12 2021
Drivers License hit maker Olivia Rodrigo slapped with parking ticket

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Singer Olivia Rodrigo, who shot to fame for her single Drivers License, has quickly learned the ups and downs of having one as she got in a bit of trouble.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the High School Musical: The Series star shared she how landed in trouble while driving.

The actress shared that she got a parking violation form the City of Los Angeles.

"Damn this driving [expletive] isn't all fun and games," Rodrigo wrote alongside the photo.

The 18-year-old previously shared that she did not get her own driver’s license until the fourth try.

Take a look:


