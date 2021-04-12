Can't connect right now! retry
Mayim Bialik spills her thoughts on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Mayim Bialik spills her thoughts on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Hollywood actor Dr. Mayim Bialik recently sat down for a chat and spilled the beans on her initial thoughts regarding The Big Bang Theory before she even auditioned.

The actor got candid with CBS Los Angeles and admitted, “I had never seen The Big Bang Theory, I thought it was a game show,” said Bialik. “I didn’t know what it was and I was literally dipping a toe back into the industry and it ended up completely changing my life, which is kind of how starting my career was.”

“I was in middle school and I wanted to try this. Then I was cast in Beaches and my life changed forever. I seem to have these defining moments of my life changing forever and I guess we’ll see what happens next. I’m 45 and kind of done with excitement, but we’ll see.”

What became the real game changer for her career however was its move into syndication. “When we got into syndication, you couldn’t avoid seeing the show.”

“Even if you didn’t want to, it was constantly on. You would be in a taxi cab and it would be right there. You kind of couldn’t avoid us and that brought its own level of notoriety for the show for sure.”

