Bollywood
Monday Apr 12 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui urges young talent to steer clear of 'fake actors'

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui urges young talent to steer clear of ‘fake actors’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally come forward to award fans some pearls of wisdom straight from his acting arsenal after years in the industry.

According to a report by IANS the actor was quoted saying, "I would just like to say from my experience that you should not lose your originality. These superstars do fake acting, so don't get carried away with it.”

“I want to see your original acting. If you are acting like a superstar, why would I watch you. If you show something good, something that is interesting and original, I would want to see that.”

