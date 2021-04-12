Prince William may ditch military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral to fit in with Prince Harry

Prince William may ditch his military uniform for a regular suit at Prince Philip’s funeral for the sake of his brother Prince Harry.



The Duke of Sussex was stripped of his military titles post-Megxit and thus would very unlikely not be donning his military uniform during the funeral proceedings.

While William is expected to wear his military uniform, reports claim that he may not follow tradition as he does not want his brother to stick out like a sore thumb.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that the last thing the brothers want amid the sad occasion is an obvious rift which their varying attires could show.

"This is obviously very sensitive," he said.

"Anything that distinguished the brothers in that way, which would be so obvious for anyone watching, would probably be avoided.

"The whole thing we do not want is any form of rift. I'd suggest it would be handled in such a way as it goes totally smoothly without a hitch, and there are no issues.

"My opinion is that they would do everything possible to make sure that the spotlight on this very, very important day is where it should be, and that's on truly remarkable achievements of someone with superhuman energy who did so much for Queen and country."



