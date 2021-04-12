Can't connect right now! retry
BTS’s V dishes over the superpower he hopes to have: ‘I miss her’

BTS’s V makes a heart breaking admission regarding the one superpower he wishes to have.

During his recent appearance for The Fairy Tale interview the singer got candid about the heartbreaking superpower he wishes to have.

He was quoted saying, “The ability to make everything I imagine appear…? I’d like to talk face-to-face with the person I want to talk to. I have lots of memories with my grandmother, so I’d like to talk to her.”

For the unversed, V lost his grandmother back in 2016 and to this day, gets emotional and teary eyed whenever he speaks about the bond they once shared.



