Sources touch on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final days

Monday Apr 12 2021
A source has come forward to weigh in on Prince Philip’s final days and Prince Harry’s guilt over missing it all.

The news was brought forward by a source that told Us Weekly, "Harry feels guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Prince Philip in person.”

The inside even shed light on the Queen’s desire to have her beloved Prince Harry by her side during trying times such as these and went on to say, “The Queen wants Harry to be there. Harry is hopeful that he’ll be able to return home to honour his grandfather, who he had a close bond with."

